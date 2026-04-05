See Sting Live In 2026 With Cheap Tickets From Capitalcitytickets Promo Code CITY10

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"See Sting live in 2026 with cheap tickets and promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets! Catch the STING 3.0 Tour in Atlanta, Hollywood FL, Brooklyn, Vancouver, and more. Save big on an unforgettable night of rock legends and timeless hits!"Experience Sting live in 2026 on his acclaimed STING 3.0 Tour with cheap tickets and promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets. The legendary artist performs in an intimate power-trio format, reimagining hits from The Police and his solo career. Use CITY10 at checkout for extra savings on floor, lower-level, and budget seats. Grab affordable Sting 2026 tickets today before prices rise and enjoy timeless classics like“Every Breath You Take,”“Fields of Gold,” and“Message in a Bottle” live!

Legendary artist Sting continues his acclaimed STING 3.0 Tour in 2026, performing in an intimate power-trio format with longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. This stripped-down yet powerful setup delivers fresh interpretations of his biggest hits from The Police era and his solo catalog, along with deep cuts and new arrangements.

Want to see Sting live in 2026 without paying premium prices? CapitalCityTickets offers some of the cheapest Sting 2026 tickets available, with a wide selection of seats for every budget. Save even more by using promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant additional discounts.

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Sting STING 3.0 Tour 2026 Dates (North America Highlights)

Here are key confirmed Sting 2026 tour dates (subject to change - always check the latest on CapitalCityTickets or official sources):

Spring 2026 Leg:



May 6, 2026 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 9, 2026 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

May 10, 2026 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 12, 2026 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 13, 2026 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 15, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

May 16, 2026 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

May 18, 2026 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion May 19, 2026 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (and additional nearby dates)

Fall 2026 Leg (Newly Added):



October 5–6, 2026 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 8–9, 2026 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall Additional stops include Minneapolis, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Montreal (multiple nights), Akron, Cincinnati, Wallingford, Brooklyn (multiple shows at Brooklyn Paramount in November), Tampa, and more (Nashville & Pittsburgh dates also expected).

For the full and updated list of Sting 2026 tour dates, visit CapitalCityTickets.

Sting's Biggest Hit Singles – FAQ

What are Sting's most popular songs that fans love to hear live? Sting's biggest hits include timeless classics such as:



Every Breath You Take (The Police)

Fields of Gold

Roxanne (The Police)

Message in a Bottle (The Police)

Shape of My Heart

Englishman in New York

If You Love Somebody Set Them Free Fragile, Brand New Day, and All This Time

Will Sting perform his hit singles on the 2026 STING 3.0 Tour? Yes! The power-trio format reimagines favorites from The Police and his solo career with raw energy and new arrangements. Expect a mix of anthems, ballads, and fan favorites in every setlist.

What makes the STING 3.0 Tour special? This intimate trio setup highlights Sting's bass playing, storytelling, and vocal range in a way larger productions can't. It creates a dynamic, energetic show that feels both nostalgic and fresh - perfect for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

How to Get Cheap Sting 2026 Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

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Ready to experience one of rock's greatest songwriters live? See Sting live in 2026 with affordable tickets and promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets today!