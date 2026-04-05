Jordan Condemns Attack On UAE Embassy In Damascus

Amman, April 5 (Petra) – Jordan on Sunday condemned attacks targeting the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus, Syria, as well as insults directed at UAE national symbols.Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs spokesperson Fouad Majali called for ensuring full protection for diplomats and diplomatic premises in accordance with international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention.

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