Pope Leo XIV Urges World Leaders To Choose Peace In Easter Message
"In the light of Easter, let us allow ourselves to be amazed by Christ! Let us allow our hearts to be transformed by his immense love for us! Let those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!" the Pope said.Read also: Zelensky congratulates Western Christian faithful on Easter
On the occasion of the holiday, he called on the faithful to abandon "every desire for conflict, domination, and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars and marked by a hatred and indifference that make us feel powerless in the face of evil."
"To the Lord we entrust all hearts that suffer and await the true peace that only he can give. Let us entrust ourselves to him and open our hearts to him! He is the only one who makes all things new!" the Holy Father said.
The Pope also invited the faithful to join a prayer vigil for peace to be held at St. Peter's Basilica next Saturday, April 11.
This year, Western Christians celebrate Easter, or the Resurrection of Christ, on April 5.
Photo: Vatican Media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment