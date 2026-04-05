Civilian Car Hits Russian Mine In Kherson, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram.

"At around 09:00 in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, a civilian vehicle hit a Russian explosive device. A 54-year-old man drove over an enemy mine of the Pryanik type," the statement said.

Woman injured in Russian shelling of Kherson dies in hospital

The man sustained blast injuries and a concussion. He will receive outpatient treatment.

As reported, Russian forces previously mined a road bridge over the Kosheva River in Kherson.