Civilian Car Hits Russian Mine In Kherson, One Injured
"At around 09:00 in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, a civilian vehicle hit a Russian explosive device. A 54-year-old man drove over an enemy mine of the Pryanik type," the statement said.Read also: Woman injured in Russian shelling of Kherson dies in hospital
The man sustained blast injuries and a concussion. He will receive outpatient treatment.
As reported, Russian forces previously mined a road bridge over the Kosheva River in Kherson.
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