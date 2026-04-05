Enemy Leaflets Spread Fear In Nikopol As Authorities Warn Of Psychological Operation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In Nikopol and the Nikopol district, enemy leaflets with threats of an offensive are once again appearing. The goal of the Russian occupiers is obvious: to intimidate people who could not be broken by daily shelling," Lukashuk said.

Deadly strike on Nikopol market: City declares day of mourning

He noted that this is not the first time such leaflets have been distributed and urged people not to approach them, not to photograph them, and not to share them.

"Every repost or publication of such materials is free assistance to the enemy's psychological operation," he said.

Lukashuk added that Nikopol and the Nikopol district have been under daily fire since the start of the full-scale invasion, and the district continues to withstand constant pressure. Threats and psychological operations via leaflets will not change that.

As reported, a day of mourning was declared in Nikopol following a Russian strike on a local market that resulted in casualties.