Ukrainian President Arrives In Damascus
"Today in Damascus. We continue our active Ukrainian diplomacy aimed at real security and economic cooperation. Important meetings lie ahead – several substantive formats have been prepared. Every nation and every region deserves a peaceful life," Zelensky said.Read also: Prolonged war in Middle East could erode U.S. support for Ukraine – Zelensky
On April 4, Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed in Istanbul on new steps for cooperation on security.
Illustrative photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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