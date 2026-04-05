Ukrainian President Arrives In Damascus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he reported this on Telegram.

"Today in Damascus. We continue our active Ukrainian diplomacy aimed at real security and economic cooperation. Important meetings lie ahead – several substantive formats have been prepared. Every nation and every region deserves a peaceful life," Zelensky said.

Prolonged war in Middle East could erode U.S. support for Ukraine – Zelensky

On April 4, Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed in Istanbul on new steps for cooperation on security.

Illustrative photo: Office of the President of Ukraine