Jet-Powered Shahed Drone Strikes Near Apartment Block In Kharkiv, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

"A jet-powered Shahed hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city," the statement said.

Terekhov added that there were casualties as a result of the strike, with their number and condition still being clarified.

"The impact of an enemy UAV was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike hit the ground near a multi-story residential building. A 61-year-old woman was injured and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction," Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram.

Russian drones attack residential area in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region

According to him, windows in residential buildings were damaged.

Emergency services and medical teams are working at the scene.

One person was killed and 11 others, including a child, were injured in the Kharkiv region on Saturday, April 4.