Ukraine And Syria Agree To Cooperate For Security And Societal Development Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on Telegram.

"We agreed to work together to bring greater security and more opportunities for development to our societies," he noted.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation in the region and prospects for improving it. They also discussed the circumstances of Russia's war against Ukraine. According to Zelensky, there is strong interest in exchanging military and security experience.

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The President of Ukraine thanked Syria for its support and for words of respect toward Ukrainians. The leaders also touched on Ukraine's role as a reliable supplier of food products and discussed joint opportunities to strengthen food security across the region.

"We understand very well the energy and infrastructure challenges Syria is currently facing. We are ready to work together to expand opportunities for both our countries and their people," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, where he is set to hold important meetings.