Injury Toll After Russian Strike Of Bus Stop In Kherson Rises To Six

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Council reported this on Telegram.

"The number of people injured as a result of yesterday's enemy shelling of a public transport stop in the Korabelnyi district has increased... A 48-year-old resident of Kherson sought medical help. He has a concussion and blast injury," the statement said.

He was advised to undergo outpatient treatment.

Russian forces attack Chornobaivka in Kherson region with drones, leaving one injured

As previously reported, at around 11:00 the day before, Russian forces struck a public transport stop in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. At that time, one person was reported killed and five others injured.