Injury Toll After Russian Strike Of Bus Stop In Kherson Rises To Six
"The number of people injured as a result of yesterday's enemy shelling of a public transport stop in the Korabelnyi district has increased... A 48-year-old resident of Kherson sought medical help. He has a concussion and blast injury," the statement said.
He was advised to undergo outpatient treatment.Read also: Russian forces attack Chornobaivka in Kherson region with drones, leaving one injured
As previously reported, at around 11:00 the day before, Russian forces struck a public transport stop in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. At that time, one person was reported killed and five others injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment