Russian Troops Shell Nikopol Since Morning, Damaging Homes And Kindergarten

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Nikopol Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk reported this on Telegram.

"Another difficult day for the city: since morning there have been attacks by kamikaze drones... An apartment building, two passenger cars, a fire station, and a kindergarten have been damaged," Saiuk said.

He added that a fire broke out as a result of the shelling.

Russian drones strike Naftogaz facilities in Poltava, Sumy regions overnight

According to updated information, the morning attacks also damaged another apartment building, four private houses, one utility building, four outbuildings, a gas pipeline, a shop, and a kindergarten.

As previously reported, in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and another seriously injured as a result of a drone attack.