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Russian Troops Shell Nikopol Since Morning, Damaging Homes And Kindergarten

Russian Troops Shell Nikopol Since Morning, Damaging Homes And Kindergarten


2026-04-05 07:41:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Nikopol Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk reported this on Telegram.

"Another difficult day for the city: since morning there have been attacks by kamikaze drones... An apartment building, two passenger cars, a fire station, and a kindergarten have been damaged," Saiuk said.

He added that a fire broke out as a result of the shelling.

Read also: Russian drones strike Naftogaz facilities in Poltava, Sumy regions overnight

According to updated information, the morning attacks also damaged another apartment building, four private houses, one utility building, four outbuildings, a gas pipeline, a shop, and a kindergarten.

As previously reported, in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and another seriously injured as a result of a drone attack.

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