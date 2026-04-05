Border Guards Destroy Three MLRS And Rare 'Zoopark' Radar In Zaporizhzhia Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the agency released a video showing the combat operation.

"During the night of April 4–5 in the Zaporizhzhia region, Phoenix pilots detected and struck three MLRS units – two BM-21 Grad and one BM-27 Uragan – as well as the rare Zoopark radar system," the statement said.

In total, equipment worth an estimated $28 million was destroyed, in addition to routine targets the unit engages around the clock.

Ukrainian drone operators destroy Russian Solntsepyok flamethrower system in Kharkiv region

The Zoopark radar is considered an extremely rare target for Ukraine's Defense Forces. Over the course of the full-scale invasion, up to 15 such systems have been hit.

As previously reported, in the Russian city of Primorsk, a section of an oil pipeline near the port was damaged in a drone attac on April 5.