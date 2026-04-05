Border Guards Destroy Three MLRS And Rare 'Zoopark' Radar In Zaporizhzhia Sector
"During the night of April 4–5 in the Zaporizhzhia region, Phoenix pilots detected and struck three MLRS units – two BM-21 Grad and one BM-27 Uragan – as well as the rare Zoopark radar system," the statement said.
In total, equipment worth an estimated $28 million was destroyed, in addition to routine targets the unit engages around the clock.Read also: Ukrainian drone operators destroy Russian Solntsepyok flamethrower system in Kharkiv region
The Zoopark radar is considered an extremely rare target for Ukraine's Defense Forces. Over the course of the full-scale invasion, up to 15 such systems have been hit.
As previously reported, in the Russian city of Primorsk, a section of an oil pipeline near the port was damaged in a drone attac on April 5.
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