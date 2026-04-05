Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OPEC+ Members Increase Oil Production Quotas Again

OPEC+ Members Increase Oil Production Quotas Again


2026-04-05 07:41:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According Ukrinform, D reported this.

On April 5, OPEC+ members agreed to increase oil output starting in May by 206,000 barrels per day.

A similar increase of 206,000 barrels per day had previously been announced for April.

“At the same time, OPEC+ warned that due to damage to energy infrastructure in the Gulf, significant price fluctuations in the global oil market remain possible,” the report says.

The organization's statement emphasizes the critical importance of“the security of international maritime routes for the uninterrupted supply of energy resources.” OPEC+ also does not rule out that global oil supplies may remain constrained for an extended period.

Read also: Iran allows Iraqi vessels to use Strait of Hormuz

As previously reported, Donald Trump announced a new“deadline” for Iran – until Tuesday – to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, through which key global oil supplies pass.

Photo: freepik

MENAFN05042026000193011044ID1110944971



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search