OPEC+ Members Increase Oil Production Quotas Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According Ukrinform, D reported this.

On April 5, OPEC+ members agreed to increase oil output starting in May by 206,000 barrels per day.

A similar increase of 206,000 barrels per day had previously been announced for April.

“At the same time, OPEC+ warned that due to damage to energy infrastructure in the Gulf, significant price fluctuations in the global oil market remain possible,” the report says.

The organization's statement emphasizes the critical importance of“the security of international maritime routes for the uninterrupted supply of energy resources.” OPEC+ also does not rule out that global oil supplies may remain constrained for an extended period.

Iran allows Iraqi vessels to use Strait of

As previously reported, Donald Trump announced a new“deadline” for Iran – until Tuesday – to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, through which key global oil supplies pass.

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