Zelensky Holds Trilateral Talks In Damascus With Syria And Türkiye

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President announced this on Facebook.

“We are building new relations, new opportunities, and expanding our efforts to ensure security,” he wrote.

According to the President, the parties discussed a wide range of issues,“from security and defense issues and the situation in the region caused by developments around Iran, to energy and infrastructure cooperation between our countries

Work on food security will also continue.

“We discussed in detail how to overcome the consequences of the war, as well as the negotiation process regarding Russia's war against our state and our people,” Zelensky noted.

Ukraine and Syria agree to cooperate for security and societal development –

He expressed gratitude to all Syrians who welcomed the Ukrainian delegation, recalling that Ukraine was among the first to support a new Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.

“We are ready to continue supporting stability and development. We will work even more closely together so that our peoples and our countries become stronger, and so that our economies can grow stronger as well.,” the President of Ukraine concluded.

As reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky paid an official visit to Syria on April 5.