Ukraine, Syria Agree To Reopen Embassies In Kyiv And Damascus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform,

“We agreed to reopen embassies in Kyiv and Damascus in the near future – an important step in strengthening our partnership.” Sybiha wrote.

He noted that the meeting covered a number of key areas and initiatives, primarily related to security.

“The security of Europe and the Middle East is interlinked. We will continue working together to advance a lasting peace for our peoples,” the Ukrainian minister said.

The sides also discussed logistics issues, including the development of trade and maritime routes.

“Food security remains an important track. Ukraine stands ready to contribute, including through initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine, to support stability in the region,” Sybiha added.

The ministers also addressed humanitarian and educational cooperation.“Many Syrian students have studied and continue to study in Ukraine – a strong foundation we intend to build on,” the Ukrainian foreign minister concluded.

Zelensky holds trilateral talks in Damascus withand Türkiye

As previously reported, the Presidents of Ukraine and Syria agreed to cooperate to enhance security and create more opportunities for development.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Telegram)