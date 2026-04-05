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Yuliia Starodubtseva Reaches First WTA Final, Finishes Runner-Up In Charleston

Yuliia Starodubtseva Reaches First WTA Final, Finishes Runner-Up In Charleston


2026-04-05 07:41:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva (ranked No. 89 in the WTA rankings), who reached her first-ever final on the Tour, lost in the decisive match to the defending champion and world No. 5, Jessica Pegula, with a score of 2–6, 2–6, Ukrinform reports.

Notably, this was Starodubtseva's first time competing in the state of West Virginia.

Next week, Starodubtseva will achieve a career-high ranking, rising to No. 53 in the world. Her previous best was No. 63, recorded in August last year.

Photo: Arata Yamaoka TENNIS Club / Ukrainian Tennis Federation

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