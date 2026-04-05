Yuliia Starodubtseva Reaches First WTA Final, Finishes Runner-Up In Charleston
Notably, this was Starodubtseva's first time competing in the state of West Virginia.
Next week, Starodubtseva will achieve a career-high ranking, rising to No. 53 in the world. Her previous best was No. 63, recorded in August last year.
Photo: Arata Yamaoka TENNIS Club / Ukrainian Tennis Federation
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