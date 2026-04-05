Russian Forces Mine Bridge Over Kosheva River In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Police stated this on Facebook.

"At present, enemy mining of the city's area has been recorded. Anti-personnel mines of the 'Pryanyk' type have been found on the road bridge over the Kosheva River," the statement said.

Police are urging people not to move through the specified area and warn that the mined zone may be larger.

Russian drone damages enterprise in Poltava region

As Ukrinform previously reported, residents of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district in the Chernihiv region were warned about danger due to attempted remote mining by Russian forces.

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