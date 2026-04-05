Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Mine Bridge Over Kosheva River In Kherson

Russian Forces Mine Bridge Over Kosheva River In Kherson


2026-04-05 07:41:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Police stated this on Facebook.

"At present, enemy mining of the city's area has been recorded. Anti-personnel mines of the 'Pryanyk' type have been found on the road bridge over the Kosheva River," the statement said.

Police are urging people not to move through the specified area and warn that the mined zone may be larger.

Read also: Russian drone damages enterprise in Poltava region

As Ukrinform previously reported, residents of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district in the Chernihiv region were warned about danger due to attempted remote mining by Russian forces.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

MENAFN05042026000193011044ID1110944965



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search