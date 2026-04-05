Türkiye Steps Up Syria Diplomacy With High-Level Visit And Trilateral Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Today, Türkiye's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, paid an official visit to Syria for talks centred on reconstruction, security and the wider regional fallout from the Middle East conflict, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

Discussions are set to focus on bilateral relations and cooperation in rebuilding Syria's war-damaged infrastructure, with both sides expected to review ongoing and planned projects, as well as efforts to strengthen institutional capacity within the country.

A key item on the agenda will be the integration of north-eastern Syria into the central administration, in line with agreements reached in January 2025 and January 2026. Officials are expected to assess progress on implementation amid ongoing political and security challenges.

The talks will also address security threats facing Syria, alongside the impact of the broader regional conflict, which has intensified in recent months. Developments in neighbouring Lebanon and other regional flashpoints are also expected to feature prominently.

In a notable diplomatic development, Fidan is expected to take part in a trilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also due to visit Syria, and Syria's president, Ahmad al-Sharaa. The meeting signals an expanding diplomatic format at a time of shifting alliances and overlapping crises across the region.

The visit underscores Türkiye's growing role in shaping post-conflict arrangements in Syria, as regional and international actors seek to navigate a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.