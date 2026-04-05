Israel Praises US Rescue Mission As Iran Mocks 'Victory' Claims

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated on Sunday that the United States and Israel are "crippling the Iranian terror regime and making the world a safer place", AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on X, Saar congratulated US President Donald Trump and the American military for saving two aviators from the downed F-15 fighter jet.

"Israeli and American pilots and crew members are the best and bravest in the world, flying long distances and operating over the skies of Iran," he assessed.

The comment came after the report that two US rescue planes were destroyed during the mission. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted that "if the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined."