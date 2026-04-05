US Feared 'Trap' After Downed F-15 Signal Over Iran, Trump Says

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Donald Trump has revealed that the United States initially feared a potential ambush after receiving a transmission from a downed F-15 crew member over Iran, raising concerns that Iranian forces could be attempting to lure rescuers into a trap.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said US officials were cautious in responding to the signal, suspecting it could have been manipulated as part of a deceptive operation, AzerNEWS reports.

The incident unfolded after the aircraft was reportedly shot down over Iranian territory by a missile fired from a shoulder-launched weapon. Trump described Iran as“lucky” in the encounter, offering few additional operational details.

According to his account, one of the crew members-believed to be an officer-survived for more than 24 hours in rugged mountainous terrain. The individual reportedly evaded capture by hiding in a crevasse while Iranian forces and local civilians conducted search operations in the area.

US forces eventually launched a large-scale rescue mission involving approximately 200 special operations personnel. Trump said the military had obtained“signal information” that helped pinpoint the officer's location after he transmitted a brief message following ejection.

The second crew member, identified as the pilot, was recovered more quickly in a separate operation carried out during daylight hours and under what Trump described as heavy fire from Iranian forces.

The episode highlights the risks of personnel recovery missions in hostile territory, particularly amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. It also underscores the complexities of verifying battlefield communications in environments where deception tactics may be employed.