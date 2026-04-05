₹10,000 Fine, Jail For Pressure Horn Use In J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Traffic Police in Jammu and Kashmir have launched an intensive enforcement drive against the illegal use of pressure horns across the Union Territory, following directions from the Inspector General of Traffic Police, J&K.

In an official handout, the department reiterated that the Supreme Court of India, in its December 10, 2013 order in the Abhay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh case, had banned the use of all types of pressure horns.

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Officials said the use of such horns violates Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which carries penalties of up to ₹10,000 and imprisonment of up to six months.

Despite clear legal provisions, the Traffic Police noted that pressure horns, including air pressure horns, multi-toned horns, hooters and trumpets, continue to be widely used, leading to noise pollution and public inconvenience.

Taking serious note, motorists have been advised to immediately stop using such devices, remove them from vehicles, and comply with Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Traffic units across J&K have been directed to step up checking drives, particularly in congestion-prone areas, highways and urban centres, with strict action promised against violators.

The public has also been urged to cooperate and report violations to nearby Traffic Control Units.

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