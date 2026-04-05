Poaching Disrupts Breeding Wildlife Dept Intensifies Patrols

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Every winter, migratory birds arrive in Kashmir in tens of thousands to escape the freezing temperatures in Siberia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and make wetlands in the valley their temporary home.

And, with the onset of rainy weather in Kashmir (from late March to May), they start their breeding season in wetlands, such as Hokersar, Dal Lake and Narkara, before returning to their native places.

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However, the poaching of the birds disturbs this period.

The department officials said the poachers use small boats and country-made guns to poach the birds, causing their deaths and disturbing the hatching process.

But the wildlife department is now taking steps to curb the illegal hunting in the valley.

The department, in March, carried out regular patrolling and anti-poaching surveillance in various wetland areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Wildlife Protection Range, particularly Dal Lake, Narkara wetlands and adjoining areas.

“The intensified field patrols resulted in detection of several instances of illegal hunting attempts and recovery of arms, ammunition and hunting equipment used for poaching migratory birds,” a senior official of the department said.

He said a poaching attempt was foiled in the Dal Lake on March 13 after a gunshot was heard.

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“The patrol team stationed at Dal Lake immediately moved towards the direction of the sound to apprehend the offenders,” the official said.

However, by the time the team reached the spot, the suspects had fled, leaving behind two cartridges, a knife, a slipper and one gun cleaning rod.

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On March 14, a double-barreled gun, 32 live cartridges and two wooden boats were seized from Narkara wetlands.

At Rampura wetlands in Chattabal area, too, poaching equipment was recovered where patrolling parties foiled a bid to trap birds.

Additionally, three poachers were arrested during patrolling in Narkara wetlands on March 24, and as many guns were recovered from their possession.

“The accused were taken into custody and produced before the Court of competent jurisdiction for further legal proceedings under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” he added.