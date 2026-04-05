Sub Junior Men Nationals: Punjab, UP, MP, Jharkhand Secure Wins

Division A sees wins for Punjab, UP, MP, and Jharkhand

The opening day of Division 'A' of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 witnessed Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Jharkhand. Meanwhile, in Division 'B', Hockey Bengal and Hockey Arunachal registered wins at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday.

Pool A: Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Maharashtra

In Pool A of Division A, Hockey Punjab secured a 2-0 win against Hockey Maharashtra. Sangat Singh (10') and Akash Deep (53') scored for the winners, according to a release.

Pool C: Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Manipur Hockey

In Pool C, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Manipur Hockey 17-1. Shahrukh Ali (5', 22', 23', 24', 29', 33', 35', 36', 49, 49', 59') scored 11 goals, while Nitish Yadav (3', 18') scored a brace. Captain Kushwaha Ketan (6') and also Karan Dhanak (17') found the back of the net. For Manipur Hockey, Maibam Manimatum (14') scored their lone goal.

Pool D: Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Hockey

In Pool D, Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a 10- 1 win over Kerala Hockey. Raiyan Ul Haq (5', 34', 36') scored a hat-trick, while Gazee Khan (49', 55'), Captain Ansh Bahutra (15'), Ayush Singh Lodhi (25'), Karan Gautam (37'), Deepak Singh (45'), Devraj Prajapat (52') also added to the goal tally for their side.

Pool B: Hockey Jharkhand vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey

In Pool B, Hockey Jharkhand clinched a 1-0 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey. Ashish Tani Purti (22') scored the only goal of the game.

Dominant performances in Division B

Pool A: Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Gujarat

In Pool A of Division B, Hockey Bengal registered an 18-0 win over Hockey Gujarat. Munna Kumar Singh (5', 27', 37', 49', 50', 55') scored six, while Sujal Turi (28', 32', 42') and Sujal Balmiki (57', 59', 60') bagged hat-tricks. Risav Ray (17', 24') and Ratan Bind (24', 29') scored braces, while Captain Riju Bar (28') and Abhishek Thakur (47') also contributed.

Pool B: Hockey Arunachal vs Chhattisgarh Hockey

In Pool B of the same division, Hockey Arunachal got over the line with a 5-3 win against Chhattisgarh Hockey. Rajbhar Shubham (25', 33', 38'), Ashwani Patel (15') and Mohit Yadav (49') scored for the winners, while Om Kumar Yadav (27', 40') and Gopal Paikra (55') found the back of the net for Chhattisgarh Hockey. (ANI)

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