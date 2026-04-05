IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Becomes First Pacer To Claim 200 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar entered his name in the record books as he became only the second bowler and the first fast bowler to claim 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Bhuvneshwar achieved the feat by dismissing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre in the IPL 2026 match on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar Enters IPL Record Books

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL's history, has now joined the fellow Indian Yuzvendra Chahal in the 200 IPL wickets club. Bhuvneshwar now has 200 wickets in 192 matches at an average of 27.25. Meanwhile, Chahal has 224 wickets to his name, 176 matches at an average of 22.68. Bhuvneshwar is followed by the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL-Sunil Narine--who has 193 wickets in 191 IPL matches.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached the 200-wicket milestone by getting rid of Ayush Mhatre in the RCB vs CSK match. He bowled a hard-length delivery outside off stump that rose sharply, cramping Ayush Mhatre on the pull shot. Mhatre mistimed it, and the ball popped up off the bat to mid-off, where Rajat Patidar completed an easy catch.

IPL 2026: RCB Batters Dominate CSK

Coming to the IPL 2026 match, defending champions RCB produced a batting masterclass to post a huge 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After a decent start from Virat Kohli (28 off 18 balls) and Phil Salt (46 off 30 balls), the innings was powered by explosive knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 29 balls), skipper Rajat Patidar (48* off 19 balls), and a breathtaking innings from Tim David (70* off 25 balls). RCB accelerated rapidly in the middle and death overs, with Padikkal and Patidar building momentum before an unbeaten 99-run partnership between Patidar and David came in just 35 balls. David's late onslaught, including eight sixes, pushed the total to 250 in 20 overs, with the team smashing 19 sixes overall.

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