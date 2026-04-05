Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple Set For Massive Facelift With ₹225 Crores

The magnificent abode of goddess Saraswati in South India and popular centre for "Aksharabhyasam", Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple is set to get a big facelift. Established by the sage Veda Vyasa, the famous temple in Telangana dedicated to the "three Goddesses" will captivate the hearts of devotees even more deeply with the addition of a towering "Rajagopuram "(main tower), a sacred pond, an enhanced Northern Gateway, and meditation halls. All these new structures are being designed in strict adherence to traditional rituals.

According to Telangana CMO, the state government has already allocated ₹225 Crores for the reconstruction of the Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will perform Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the reconstruction works on Monday.

Historical Significance of Basara Temple

The temple is situated on the banks of the sacred river Godavari, which is also revered as the "Dakshina Ganga" (Southern Ganges). Following the Kurukshetra War, Veda Vyasa sought tranquillity and came to reside on the banks of the Godavari at Basara. During his stay. Vyasa personally sculpted and consecrated the idols of Goddesses, Gnana Saraswati, Mahalakshmi and Mahakali by using the locally available sand of the river Godavari. From then, Basara gained popularity as a holy site with the enshrine of "Trimataas".

The abode of Goddess Gnana Saraswati is witnessing an influx of visitors every year. The devotees come to perform Aksharabhyasam (the traditional initiation ceremony into formal education for their children) for their children. The temple bustles with religious activity with Aksharabhyasam during the auspicious occasion of Vasantha Panchami and other festive days every year. However, the increasing number of visitors has been facing hardships due to a lack of adequate facilities in the temple.

The Grand Reconstruction Master Plan

The authorities consulted with the spiritual heads of the Sringeri Peethadhipatis before formulating the Master Plan and obtained their approval for the construction of the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbhalayam), Artha Mandapam, Raja Gopuram (main tower), other towers, Mada Veedhulu (processional streets), temple tank (Koneru) and the Northern Gateway.

Expansion of Temple Sanctum and Towers

In view of the growing number of devotees and future requirements, the Sanctum Sanctorum and Artha Mandapam, currently spanning 2,000 square feet, are being expanded to cover 5,000 square feet. The plans included the construction of a nine-storey Raja Gopuram on the northern side, seven-storey towers in the remaining three directions, Mada Veedhulu (processional streets) 33 feet in width encircling the temple on all four sides and a northern Gateway. In total, the temple's built-up area is being expanded from 20,000 square feet to 62,000 square feet. Stone is only being used for the entire construction and development of the temple.

New Facilities for Devotees

The construction works will commence at several facilities, queue complexes spanning 70,000 square feet and equipped with all amenities (including feeding rooms, food stalls, restrooms, etc.) to accommodate 6,000 devotees. A meditation hall was designed to allow 200 people to meditate simultaneously. Kitchen, dining halls, and a prasadam distribution centre covering an area of 20,000 square feet will be part of the master plan.

A sacred pond (Koneru) situated in the northeast corner, magnificent ornamental arches, designed to radiate a spiritual aura, will also be erected on the eastern side, alongside an information centre. Road development works will be undertaken to the north and east of the temple. An underpass will be constructed to facilitate movement from the temple premises to the opposite side. A vehicle parking facility with a solar rooftop will be established on the other side. A flower garden with pleasant greenery will also be developed in the temple premises. A health centre will be established outside the temple complex. Saplings will be planted behind the temple to ensure that the area eventually flourishes with big trees.

Preparations for Godavari Pushkaralu

Godavari Pushkaralu will start in June next year. In view of the visit of lakhs of devotees to Basara to perform a holy bath in the river Godavari, all necessary amenities required for the devotees will be developed. CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to develop facilities in accordance with temple traditions and the beliefs of devotees. (ANI)

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