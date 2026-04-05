BJP's Nabin Slams Kharge For Disrespecting 'Son Of Gujarat' Modi

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday slammed Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that Kharge and Congress leaders have a character of disrespecting others.

"Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leaders have a character of disrespecting others. Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi come from the same Gujarat... You are disrespecting the son of Gujarat who made his place in the entire country and across the globe. The states in which you didn't get into power, you called them illiterate. This shows your petty mindset and character... Mallikarjun ji, keep giving such statements, and the public will keep punishing you," Nabin told ANI.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP president further said Congress and its leaders never miss an opportunity to insult the people of the country and asked Mallikarjun Kharge to keep giving such statements so that the public will answer them.

"Somewhere or the other, Congress and its leaders do not miss any opportunity to insult the people of the country. Their so-called leaders, today, because of whom there is a crisis that they cannot win elections even in a single district -- I want to tell Mallikarjun Kharge, please keep giving such statements, and the public will answer you for it," he said.

NDA will form govt in Puducherry: Nabin

On the Puducherry assembly elections, Nabin expressed confidence that the NDA will form the government with a greater majority than last time. Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9.

"The public's confidence and support, evident on the streets and in public gatherings in Puducherry, clearly indicates that the NDA is going to form a government in Puducherry. We are going to form the government here with an even greater majority than last time," he said.

Kharge's remark on PM Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sought to make a comparison between people in Keralam and in Gujarat as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said the two leaders "can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places" but not in the poll-bound state.

Addressing a rally in Idukki, Kharge also accused PM Modi and the Keralam Chief Minister of wanting to keep power centralised in their hands. He said that leaders of the BJP and the ruling Left Democratic Front should not misguide the people of the state.

"Don't misguide the people of Keralam. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places, but you can't fool Keralam people," he said.

Keralam will go to the polls on April 9, and results will be declared on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)