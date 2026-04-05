Rahul Gandhi Calls Assam CM 'Most Corrupt', Vows Justice For Zubeen

Rahul Gandhi attacks 'most corrupt' Assam CM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and said the "law will catch up with him ultimately".

Addressing a rally here, Rahul Gandhi also said that Congress will get justice for singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days. Zubeen Garg died in Singapore in September last year. "On one side is Zubeen Garg, and on the other, your Chief Minister. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country. 24 hours a day, hatred, filthy language, and violence flow from his mouth. There's a vast difference between his ideology, his words, and Zubeen Garg's ideology and thinking," Gandhi said.

"Now, sadly, he (Assam CM) has involved his family in corruption too. Now, not only will he be at a loss, but his entire family's too... You can write it down, he can do as much nonsense as he wants, he can spread as much violence as he wants, ultimately, the law will catch him and put him in jail," he added.

Claims of US influence on PM Modi

Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the government of being influenced by the United States in its decisions. "Donald Trump says that whenever he calls PM Modi, PM Modi always replies, 'Yes, sir, what can I do for you?'... You know why he says so? 'Epstein Files'. Donald Trump possesses the truth of his character. 33 lakh Epstein files remain closed. The day Trump opens these files, the bubble of PM Modi's image will explode," he said

"The way Donald Trump controls the Indian PM, similarly, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the owners of your Chief Minister," he added.

Congress outlines poll promises for Assam

The Congress leader also outlined the agenda if Congress gets a majority in the assembly polls. "We will get justice for Zubeen Garg within 100 days... Women will get unconditional cash transfers in their banks every month. The new Assam government will give a starting sum of Rs 50,000 to every woman of Assam who wants to start their business," he said.

"We will convert the Eksonia Patta (annual land permits) you get into Myadi Patta (permanent land ownership). 10 lakh people will benefit from this... The elderly will get a pension of Rs 1250 every month, and a dedicated department in the Assam government. We will give ST status to the six tribal communities... We will launch a government health insurance programme in Assam, under which we will provide Rs 25 lakh to every family for treatment," he added.

Assam will go the polls on April 9. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)