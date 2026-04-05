Keralam Polls: VD Satheesan Seeks Sixth Straight Win In Paravur

The Paravur Assembly constituency in Keralam's Ernakulam district is set to witness a high-stakes contest in the upcoming state elections, with Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan seeking a sixth consecutive victory in a multi-cornered fight. Paravur, constituency number 78 in the 140-member Keralam Legislative Assembly, is a general seat with no reservation for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

The contest reflects the broader triangular battle in the state between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Satheesan, a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and a key face of the UDF, filed his nomination on March 23. He faces a major challenge from ET Taison Master of the Communist Party of India, along with candidates from smaller parties and independents.

The Contenders in Paravur

Several candidates are in the fray from major parties as well as independents in the constituency.

VD Satheesan: The Incumbent

Satheesan, 61, is a graduate professional and has declared 18 criminal cases against him, according to his Election Commission affidavit. His total assets are valued at over Rs 6.65 crore, while his liabilities stand at around Rs 41.45 lakh.

His repeated electoral success reflects a shift in local political trends. By winning multiple terms from a seat that was once a stronghold of the Communist Party of India, he has built a strong image based on accessibility, active presence in the constituency, and quick response to local issues. His support base includes fishing communities, workers, traders, and middle-class residents. Over time, voters in Paravur have placed greater emphasis on performance and accountability rather than party loyalty. Satheesan's rise also reflects a broader shift in Keralam politics, where a leader's personal credibility is becoming as important as party affiliation.

Key Challengers and Other Candidates

Taison Master, also 61, has declared one criminal case. His assets are valued at over Rs 1.10 crore, and he has reported no liabilities.

Independent candidate G Gokuldev, aged 35, is a graduate with no criminal cases. He has declared assets worth over Rs 83 lakh and liabilities of around Rs 3 lakh.

Another Independent, K B Satheesan, aged 63, has one criminal case registered against him. He has studied up to Class 10 and declared assets of approximately Rs 3.6 lakh, with no liabilities.

P K Rajesh of the Bahujan Samaj Party, aged 48, is a graduate with no criminal cases. He has assets worth Rs 95.16 lakh and liabilities of around Rs 26.3 lakh.

V M Faisal of the Social Democratic Party of India, aged 48, has studied up to Class 10 and has one criminal case against him. He has declared assets of over Rs 22 lakh and no liabilities.

Constituency Profile and Key Issues

The Paravur constituency includes North Paravur municipality and seven panchayats: Chendamangalam, Chittattukara, Ezhikkara, Kottuvally, Puthenvelikkara, Varapuzha and Vadakkekkara. Rapid urbanisation due to its proximity to Kochi has made infrastructure, civic amenities, and local development key issues in this election.

Previous Election Results

In the 2021 Keralam Assembly elections, Satheesan retained the seat by defeating CPI candidate MT Nixon by 21,301 votes. He secured 82,264 votes, accounting for 51.87 per cent of the vote share, while Nixon polled 60,963 votes, or 38.44 per cent. BDJS candidate A. B. Jayaprakash finished third with 12,964 votes.

2021 Voter Turnout

According to Election Commission data, Paravur had a total electorate of 1,88,783 voters in 2021. A total of 1,57,481 valid votes were cast, resulting in a turnout of 84.01 per cent.

Upcoming Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections in a single phase on April 9, with counting set for May 4. The current Assembly's term will end on May 23, and the Model Code of Conduct is already in force.

Keralam's Political Landscape

Keralam has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms. The UDF secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to win any seat despite an 11.4 per cent vote share. Following the victory, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Keralam CM to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the largest party with 62 seats, while Congress won 21 and CPI secured 17. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally, won 15 seats.

With Satheesan playing a central role in the UDF's campaign across the state, the result in Paravur is being closely watched as an indicator of both the front's electoral prospects and his leadership position in Keralam politics. The LDF includes parties such as Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), while the UDF comprises the Congress, Kerala Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League. The NDA, led by the BJP, also includes regional parties such as Twenty 20, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Kerala Kamaraj Congress. (ANI)

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