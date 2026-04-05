Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Nominees Revealed Ceremony On May 23

'Gachiakuta', 'The Rose of Versailles' and 'The Summer Hikaru Died' are among the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 nominees, reported Variety. The winners will be announced by celebrity presenters like Asuka Saito, Danna, RZA and more at the awards ceremony on May 23. The tenth iteration of the awards includes a wide range of categories, spanning best continuing series, best opening sequence and best action, among others.

Anime of the year nominees include 'Dan Da Dan' Season 2, 'Gachiakuta,' 'My Hero Academia,' 'Takopi's Original Sin,' 'The Apothecary Diaries' Season 2 and 'The Summer Hikaru Died.' Film of the year nominees include '100 Meters,' 'Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc,' 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle,' 'Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II -- The Ashes of Rage,' 'Scarlet' and 'The Rose of Versailles,' reported Variety.

A Decade of Celebrating Anime

"The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is a global celebration where fans share their love and appreciation with the creators behind their favourite titles. This year's slate of nominees represent nearly 50 unique series and films, all chosen by fans as the most beloved over the last year," said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll, in a statement.

"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Anime Awards, we also extend our gratitude to the nominees of the past decade, which include more than 110 animation studios that produced nearly 290 unique series and films, and more than 220 voice actors who contributed their talent to beloved characters," added Purini as quoted by Variety.

Star-Studded Ceremony and Performers

Presenters will also include Enako, Hannah Bahng, Kasumi Arimura, Mitorizu, Nanase Nishino, Nyvi Estephan, Rashmika Mandanna, Snitchery and Winston Duke. This year's awards will also feature a number of musical tributes to anime, including performances from Dean Fujioka and rock band Porno Graffitti. President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation Hiroki Totoki will deliver opening remarks at the ceremony, and voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira will host.

Key Nominees of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026

Here are key nominees of this award season.

Anime of the Year

"Dan Da Dan" Season 2 "Gachiakuta" "My Hero Academia" "Takopi's Original Sin" "The Apothecary Diaries" Season 2 "The Summer Hikaru Died"

Film of the Year

"100 Meters" "Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc" "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" "Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II -- The Ashes of Rage" "Scarlet" "The Rose of Versailles"

Best Original Anime

"Apocalypse Hotel" "Digimon Beatbreak" "Lazarus" "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX" "Moonrise" "Zenshu"

Best Continuing Series

"Dan Da Dan" Season 2 "Kaiju No. 8" "My Hero Academia" "One Piece" "Solo Leveling" Season 2 "Spy x Family" Season 3

Best New Series

"Clevatess" "Gachiakuta" "Sakamoto Days" "Takopi's Original Sin" "The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity" "The Summer Hikaru Died"

Best Action

"Dan Da Dan" Season 2 "Gachiakuta" "Kaiju No. 8" "My Hero Academia" "One Piece" "Solo Leveling" Season 2

Best Comedy

"City The Animation" "Dan Da Dan" "My Dress-Up Darling" Season 2 "Ranma1/2" Season 2 "Spy x Family" Season 3 "Witch Watch"

Best Drama

"Anne Shirley" "Blue Box" "Orb: On the Movements of the Earth" "Takopi's Original Sin" "The Apothecary Diaries" Season 2 "The Summer Hikaru Died"

Best Isekai Anime

"Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill" Season 2 "Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation" "Episode of Heartslabyul" "From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!" "Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3" "Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World" Season 3 "Zenshu"

Best Romance

"Blue Box" "Dan Da Dan" Season 2 "Honey Lemon Soda" "My Dress-Up Darling" Season 2 "Ranma1/2" Season 2 "The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity"

Best Slice of Life

"Anne Shirley" "Blue Box" "City The Animation" "My Dress-Up Darling" Season 2 "Spy x Family" Season 3 "The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity"

Best Animation

"Dan Da Dan" Season 2 "Gachiakuta" "My Hero Academia" "One Piece" "Solo Leveling" Season 2 "Takopi's Original Sin"

Votings will close on April 15. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)