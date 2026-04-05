Kharge Attacks PM Modi For Ignoring National Issues, Soaring Prices

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not addressing the national issues amid campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.

Kharge Slams PM on National Issues

In a post on X, the veteran leader alleged that PM Modi meets his counterparts of various countries, but does not speak to the citizens of India "about their difficulties". He was referring to soaring LPG prices, increasing cost of living and the struggles of farmers. "Modi ji is always travelling around the world, meeting Prime Ministers of various countries, but he does not speak to the people of India about their difficulties. LPG prices are rising, the cost of living is unbearable, farmers are struggling, yet this government has no answers," Kharge said.

The Congress president further questioned PM Modi's visit to the US during the presidential election to campaign for Donald Trump. He also said that the PM was asking people fo Keralam to vote for the BJP and RSS. "PM Modi went to America to campaign for President Trump. Have you ever heard of a Prime Minister from this country campaigning for another country? And when he went there, even Trump lost that election. Modi ji is coming to Keralam to ask people to vote for the BJP and RSS. However, indirectly, he is supporting the Left government," he wrote.

PM Modi went to America to campaign for President Trump. Have you ever heard of a Prime Minister from this country campaigning for another country? And when he went there, even Trump lost that election. Modi ji is coming to Keralam to ask people to vote for the BJP and RSS.... twitter/qYHuhxJyqQ - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 5, 2026

Allegations of Collusion in Kerala Polls

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Keralam, Kharge alleged collusion between the BJP and the CPI(M) in the Keralam assembly polls. He also accused PM Modi and the Keralam Chief Minister of wanting to keep power centralised in their hands, adding that leaders of the BJP and the ruling Left Democratic Front should not misguide the people of the state.

PM Modi Hits Back at LDF, Congress

On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress for allegedly supporting radical elements to protect vote banks, saying that incidents like Munambam are becoming increasingly common in Keralam. Addressing a public rally ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "Both the Left and Congress promote radical elements for the sake of vote banks; incidents like Munambam are becoming increasingly common in Kerala. There, hundreds of Hindu and Christian families were intimidated, but instead of helping the victims, the Kerala government appears to be standing with the radical forces... The patriotic people of Kerala will never allow this to succeed."

He further expressed confidence that the BJP-NDA government will come to power in Keralam assembly polls and said people's faith in the NDA and the immense support from women is visible across the state.

Kerala Election Schedule

Keralam will witness polls on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4 along with Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)