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Bareilly: 5 Dead, 3 Injured As Car Rams Into Stationary Tanker On Highway

Bareilly: 5 Dead, 3 Injured As Car Rams Into Stationary Tanker On Highway


2026-04-05 07:10:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At least five people lost their lives, and three others were injured in a road accident on the Moradabad-Bareilly Highway earlier on Sunday after a car rammed into a stationary tanker, police said.

Police Detail the Sequence of Events

According to SP City Bareilly, Manush Pareek, the incident occurred around 4:30 pm when a Bolero collided from behind with a tanker parked on the roadside due to a jammed axle. "Three people died in the initial collision, and three were injured. Subsequently, a motorcycle carrying two persons also crashed into the same vehicles, resulting in both riders' deaths," Pareek said.

He added that a total of five people have died in the accident, while three injured persons have been shifted for treatment. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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