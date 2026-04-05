IPL 2026: RCB Crush CSK By 43 Runs With Tim David's Explosive 70

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a commanding 43-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Tim David's 25-ball 70-run innings, along with contributions from other batters, and an all-round effort with the ball led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, helped defending champions RCB clinch their second consecutive win of the season.

Explosive knocks from Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar helped RCB put up a massive 250/3 against five-time champions CSK. CSK, despite a 25-ball 50 from Sarfaraz Khan, a 43-run knock off 29 balls from Prashant Veer, and a 16-ball 37 cameo from Jamie Overton, fell short by 43 runs as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK got bundled out for 207/10 in 19.4 overs.

CSK's Chase Falters

Chasing a daunting 251, CSK's innings never truly found its rhythm. The Bengaluru bowlers struck early, with Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar removing the top three of CSK's batting lineup for just 30 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) and Sanju Samson (9) fell cheaply, leaving the middle order with too much to do.

Sarfaraz Khan (50 off 25) and Prashant Veer (43 off 29) showed some resistance, but the climbing required rate forced desperate shots. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with clinical figures of 3/41 in 4 overs, including the crucial wicket of Veer just as he looked to accelerate. Bhuvneshwar also became only the second bowler in the IPL history to register 200 wickets and the first pacer to do so.

This is CSK's third successive loss this season. The CSK tail wagged briefly, with Jamie Overton chipping in with 37 runs, but the target remained well out of reach. Suyash Sharma (1/21 in 4 overs) and Krunal Pandya (2/36 in 3 overs) strangled the scoring in the middle overs, as CSK were eventually restricted to 207/10 in 19.4 overs.

Standings After the Match

The win marks RCB's second win in as many IPL 2026 matches and now sit atop the points table with four points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.501. CSK, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings with no wins in three matches.

David, Padikkal Fireworks Propel RCB to 250

Earlier in the match, after being put to field first, Virat Kohli (28 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Phil Salt (46 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could not capitalise on their starts, but massive bursts of aggression from Padikkal (50 in 29 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Patidar (48* in 19 balls, with a four and six sixes) and David (70* in 25 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) guided RCB to a massive score. David and Patidar put on 99 runs for the fourth wicket in just 35 balls. A total of 19 sixes were smashed during the innings.

Steady Start and Kohli's Dismissal

After being put to bat first, RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli had a scratchy start, getting 17 runs in the first three overs without a boundary or six, before Virat broke the shackles with a six over midwicket and a four through mid-off against Matt Henry in the fourth over. Just when Virat looked settled with a four against Anshul Kamboj, the bowler had the last laugh by getting him caught by Shivam Dube for a 18-ball 28, with two fours and a six. RCB was 37/1 in 4.3 overs.

Salt ended the powerplay in style with a four wide of mid-on, bringing up the 50-run mark in six overs. Salt continued getting boundaries against Kamboj and Noor Ahmed, while Devdutt Padikkal joined in. RCB was 91/1 halfway through with Salt (45*) and Padikkal (16*) unbeaten, with the latter playing just a little ahead of run-a-ball.

Dube ended the 56-run second wicket stand, removing Salt for a 30-ball 46 (with three fours and two sixes), courtesy a fine catch from Noor in the deep. RCB was 93/2 in 10.4 overs.

Padikkal-Patidar Carnage

However, RCB continued unaffected, as Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar collected a six each against Noor in the 12th over, bringing up 100-run mark in 11.1 overs. The 13th over by Dube bled a lot of runs as Patidar-Padikkal took him down with two fours and sixes each, getting a total of 23 runs. The next over saw Patidar launch Henry for a six over mid-off, bringing up the 50-run stand in just 16 balls.

Padikkal also reached his second successive fifty in 28 balls, with six fours and two sixes, and RCB also reached the 150-run mark in 13.5 overs. However, Jamie Overton ended the 58-run stand by cleaning up Padikkal's stumps while he attempted a lap shot. RCB was 151/3 in 14.1 overs.

David's Final Over Blitz

At the end of 15 overs, RCB was 153/3. RCB continued CSK's misery as Patidar smacked Khaleel for two sixes and a four, gathering 19 runs in the 16th over. The 17th over saw Tim David take down Noor Ahmed with a hat-trick of sixes.

The belting continued for CSK with a four by David to start off the next over, and to make matters worse, the delivery which cleaned up David turned out to be a no-ball, bringing up the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs. Rubbing salt on the wound, David ended the over with a huge six over the bowler's head.

The penultimate over saw David clock Overton for four sixes and a four, including a hat-trick of sixes, bringing up his fifty in 21 balls, with two fours and eight sixes. RCB ended their innings at 250/3, with David (70* in 25 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Patidar (48* in 19 balls, with a four and six sixes) putting on a show for the fans with a 99 run stand in 35 balls.

Anshul Kamboj (1/52 in four overs), Overton (1/42 in three overs), Dube (1/30 in two overs) were taken to cleaners even though they got a wicket. Matt Henry (0/36 in three overs) was also brutalised.

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