Bhuvneshwar On 200 IPL Wickets, RCB's Win Vs CSK: We Did Basics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said that the team "stuck to basics" as the Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed figures of 3/41 in 4 overs and also became only the second bowler to register 200 wickets in IPL history and the first fast bowler to do so. Bhuvneshwar's efforts helped RCB restrict CSK to 207/10 in 19.4 overs, who were chasing the target of 251 runs set by the Rajat Patidar-led side.

'Stuck to basics on a tricky surface'

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said the M Chinnaswamy pitch was tricky, with some balls holding up while others came onto the bat nicely. He added that the team kept things simple by sticking to basic plans, mainly bowling into the surface. He also mentioned the ground felt heavy and that he was dealing with cramps during his spell. "It was a tricky surface. Few balls stopped and then suddenly you felt it was a good wicket to bat on. We stuck to our basics. The ground was very heavy. I was cramping as well, was trying to keep the plan simple (and bowl it into the pitch)," Bhuvneshwar said.

He said that although it's not an easy ground for bowlers to defend totals, the team's preparation and execution have been working well. Speaking about Tim David's explosive 25-ball 70 run innings, he added that while it was impressive, it also made them slightly concerned since they still had to go out and bowl afterwards. "So yes, like I said, it's not a big ground to defend or to bowl, but the way we have been doing things, the way we have been preparing, I think it's coming out well. (on Tim David's knock) Yes, absolutely. I mean, I wasn't sure that we should be happy or we should be worried because we had to bowl next," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said.

RCB vs CSK Match Recap

Coming to the match, RCB handed CSK their third straight loss in the IPL 2026 season. Powered by explosive innings from Tim David (70*), Devdutt Padikkal (50), and Rajat Patidar (48*), RCB posted a massive 250/3 while batting first. In reply, CSK showed some fight through Sarfaraz Khan (50) and others, but were bowled out for 207 with Bhuvneshwar starring with the bowling figures of 3/41. (ANI)

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