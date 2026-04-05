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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shoe Sole Manufacturing Factory In Agra

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shoe Sole Manufacturing Factory In Agra


2026-04-05 07:09:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A fire broke out at a shoe sole manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a fire officer said on late Sunday.

Agra Chief Fire Officer DK Singh said, "The fire broke out at 331 Bajwa Industry".

Eight fire tenders deployed

As soon as the news spread, as many as eight fire tenders were deployed and went about dousing the blazes.

"Shoe soles are made here... Eight vehicles were deployed at the scene, and the fire was intense... The fire had spread rapidly... The surrounding factories were safely evacuated..."

More details are awaited.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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