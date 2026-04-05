Mumbai: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups In Malad Police Deployed

A clash broke out between two groups in the Santosh Nagar market area under the Dindoshi police station in Malad East, Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Police Response and Current Situation

Upon receiving information about the incident, Dindoshi police arrived at the scene.

Police dispersed the crowd and used mild force to control the situation, according to Mumbai police.

Police added that a large number of police are deployed in the area following the incident.

The situation is currently under control.

Investigation Launched

Dindoshi police are investigating the incident further, police added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

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