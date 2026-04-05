TMC's Tanmay Ghosh Slams BJP For 'Harassment Of Bengalis' In Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, Tanmay Ghosh, from Srirampur Assembly constituency in Hooghly, on Sunday, said that the people of Bengal will not forget the alleged "harassment of Bengalis and Bengal" through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

On Union HM Amit Shah's statement, TMC candidate from Srrirampur assembly in Hooghly, Tanmay Ghosh told ANI, "... BJP is the party that uses the picture of Kolkata in their UP website. So basically, they have to rent our developmental picture to promote their government... The people of Bengal will not forget the harassment of Bengalis and Bengal through SIR. They will not forget the torture done by the BJP-ruled state for migrant labour from Bengal..."

Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Bringing 'Paid Supporters'

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bhabanipur assembly constituency candidate Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "bringing paid supporters" from other states to influence the forthcoming assembly polls. Banerjee also warned of possible tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Addressing the press conference here in connection with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Bhowanipore rally, Banerjee said, "BJP is not just bringing in voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They are bringing in crowds of paid supporters from those states. And along with them, they are trying to import the worst elements of their culture into Bengal."

Referring to the nomination rally of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur, she alleged, "During Suvendu's nomination rally in Bhabanipur, these outsiders were let loose. They ran amok, tearing down posters and banners, spitting on our campaign material, harassing and heckling women bystanders, and even showing shoes at the sacred Maa Kali temple."

Political Temperature Rises Ahead of Polls

The political temperature in West Bengal has risen as polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and the Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)

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