São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, April 5, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT SP Nightlife Desk Blue Note SP Brunch Music with live bossa nova on Paulista · Ó do Borogodó Sunday matinée samba 4–9 pm · Paulista Aberta pedestrian avenue · Casa de Francisca Largo terrace · Easter Sunday closes the biggest week of the year 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Easter Sunday in São Paulo nightlife is the gentlest close to what has been the biggest week of the year. The D-Edge Festival on Thursday, Avery*Sunshine on Friday, Roberto Menescal on Saturday - three historic nights in a row. Today, the city decompresses. On Avenida Paulista, theruns itsfrom 10 am to 5 pm - live bossa nova on the Conjunto Nacional terrace, the buffet at R$116, free entry, the Paulista view on a day whencloses the avenue to cars from 9h to 17h. In Pinheiros,runs itsfrom 4 pm to 9 pm - samba and choro in the afternoon light, the room at its most relaxed, cover around R$20. In the Sé district,opens theterrace from noon to 7 pm - free entry, vinyl DJs, drinks in the Sunday sunshine.holds daily from 11 am to 1 am with live samba.at the Rosewood opens from 7 pm for cocktails. Theis open with five exhibitions including(10h–18h, R$85/R$42). The major electronic and late-night circuit is dark: D-Edge is closed, Casa de Francisca Salão and Porão are dark. Feliz Páscoa. This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Comfortable - 26 °C, 40 % rain. Bring an umbrella but the programme is strong. Brunch · Bossa Nova · Free Entry · Paulista Blue Note SP - Brunch Music 10 am – 5 pm → Paulista · Conjunto Nacional · Live music · R$116 buffet · Free entry Samba · Matinée · Afternoon · Pinheiros Ó do Borogodó - Sunday Matinée 4 – 9 pm → Pinheiros · R. Horácio Lane · ~R$20 cover · Samba & choro Terrace · Free · Vinyl DJs · Sé Casa de Francisca - Largo Terrace noon – 7 pm → Sé · Palacete Teresa · Free entry · Sunday sunshine Botequim · Live Samba · Daily · Centro Bar Brahma Centro - Daily 11 am – 1 am → Centro · Av. São João · Live music · Cold chopp · Since 1948 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Blue Note SP - Brunch Music 10 am–5 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 – Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar · Live bossa nova · Buffet R$116 · Free entry · No ticketed evening show 2 Ó do Borogodó - Sunday Matinée 4 pm–9 pm · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · ~R$20 cover · Samba & choro · Metro Faria Lima 3 Casa de Francisca - Largo Terrace Noon–7 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · Free entry · Vinyl DJs · Drinks · Metro Sé 4 Bar Brahma Centro - Daily Samba 11 am–1 am · Av. São João, 677 – Centro · Live music · Cold chopp · No cover · Metro República 5 Rabo di Galo - Cocktails at the Rosewood From 7 pm · R. Marquês de Itu – Rosewood SP · Cocktails · Intimate lighting · The civilised nightcap 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Blue Note SP - Brunch Music Brunch · Bossa Nova · Paulista

The Blue Note SP runs its weekly Brunch Music every Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm - live bossa nova sets on the second-floor terrace of the Conjunto Nacional, overlooking Avenida Paulista. The buffet runs at R$116, with à la carte also available. Entry is free - no ticket required. There is no ticketed evening show on Sundays; the Blue Note's Sunday programming is daytime only. On Easter Sunday, the Brunch Music coincides with Paulista Aberta - the weekly closure of Avenida Paulista to cars from 9h to 17h that transforms the avenue into a pedestrian promenade of buskers, food vendors, cyclists, and street performers. The combination of the Blue Note terrace and the car-free Paulista is one of São Paulo's best free Sunday experiences. The Conjunto Nacional - David Libeskind's modernist monolith - provides the architectural backdrop. At 26 °C with 40 % rain, bring an umbrella but the programme is strong.

Week in review at the Blue Note: This was the biggest week of the year - Marissol Mwaba with Xênia França (Wed), D-Edge Festival (Thu), Avery*Sunshine Grammy winner (Fri 8 pm + 10:30 pm), Roberto Menescal bossa nova founder (Sat 8 pm + 10:30 pm). Four historic nights. Today, the brunch. Next week: Check bluenotesp for the April programme. Metro Consolação.

Sun 10 am–5 pm · Free entry · R$116 buffet Av. Paulista, 2073 – Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar Paulista Aberta 9h–17h · Metro Consolação 2Ó do Borogodó - Sunday Matinée Samba · Choro · Matinée

Sunday at Ó do Borogodó is the gentlest version of the bar - the matinée format runs from 4 pm to 9 pm, samba and choro in the late-afternoon light, the Pinheiros room at its most relaxed. Founded in 2001 by siblings Leonardo and Stefânia Gola Piacentini, the Borogodó is São Paulo's gold standard for samba de raiz. The Sunday crowd is mellower than the weekend-night regulars: families, couples, and samba devotees who come for the music rather than the scene. Cover around R$20. The early 9 pm close means you can pair this with a walk through the Pinheiros bar strip or an evening at Rabo di Galo on Paulista. Check @odoborogodobar for tonight's musicians. After last night's peak Saturday intensity - running to 3 am with the post-Menescal crowd - the Sunday matinée is the decompression. The same room, the same musicians, a fraction of the volume.

Sun 4 pm–9 pm · ~R$20 cover R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros Metro Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow) or Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) 3Casa de Francisca - Largo Terrace Terrace · Free · Vinyl · Sé

Sunday at Casa de Francisca is Largo-only: the outdoor terrace bar at the Palacete Teresa opens from noon to 7 pm with free entry, vinyl DJs, drinks and the casual atmosphere that makes this one of São Paulo's most celebrated cultural spaces. The Salão and Porão are typically dark on Sundays - the Largo carries the day. It is the natural pre-Borogodó stop: drinks in the Sé sunshine before crossing to Pinheiros for the matinée samba. On Easter Sunday, with 40 % rain risk, the terrace may shift partially under cover - but the format persists. Metro Sé (Line 1-Blue).

Sun noon–7 pm · Free entry R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé Salão + Porão dark · Largo only · Metro Sé 4Bar Brahma Centro - Daily Samba Botequim · Samba · 1948

The constant. Bar Brahma at the intersection of São João and Ipiranga - the art deco botequim that has run since 1948 - is open daily from 11 am to 1 am with live samba, cold chopp, and the paulistano atmosphere that operates regardless of the day. On Easter Sunday, when the electronic circuit is dark and the major venues are closed, Bar Brahma is the reliable anchor of the Centro Histórico. No cover, no reservation needed. The room is quieter on Sundays - the crowd is smaller, the music is gentler, the chopps arrive faster. Metro República.

Daily 11 am–1 am · No cover Av. São João, 677 – Centro Metro República · Since 1948 5Rabo di Galo - Cocktails at the Rosewood Cocktails · Nightcap · Nightly

Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood SP on Marquês de Itu opens nightly from 7 pm - cocktails, intimate lighting, the civilised nightcap for an Easter Sunday that asks nothing of you. After the Blue Note brunch, the Borogodó matinée, or simply a walk on the Paulista Aberta, the Rabo di Galo closes the evening at the right volume. Metro Consolação.

Nightly from 7 pm R. Marquês de Itu – Rosewood SP Metro Consolação · The civilised close 04 Suggested Route Easter Sunday edition 1 9:00 am - Paulista Aberta + Feira da Liberdade Avenida Paulista closes to cars. Walk the full stretch. The Feira da Liberdade opens with street food and crafts. The city's best Sunday morning circuit. Free. 2 10:00 am - Blue Note SP Brunch Music Live bossa nova on the Conjunto Nacional terrace. R$116 buffet or à la carte. Free entry. Paulista Aberta below. The MASP five exhibitions including Renoir open at 10h across the avenue (R$85/R$42). 3 Noon - Casa de Francisca Largo Metro Consolação → Sé. The Palacete Teresa terrace opens. Free vinyl DJs, drinks, Sé sunshine. The natural bridge between the Blue Note brunch and the Pinheiros matinée. 4 4:00 pm - Ó do Borogodó matinée Metro Sé → Faria Lima. Samba and choro in the afternoon light. ~R$20 cover. The gentlest Borogodó. Dinner on Mourato Coelho after the 9 pm close. 5 Evening - Rabo di Galo or Bar Brahma The Easter weekend closes with a cocktail at the Rosewood (from 7 pm) or samba at Bar Brahma (until 1 am). Two options, one gentle close. Tomorrow the city resets. 05 Dark Tonight Closed Sundays- Closed Sundays. No SuperAfter confirmed for Easter. The club returns Thursday with Moving.- Dark Sundays. The Largo terrace carries the day alone.- Closes at 9 pm (matinée only, no late-night session).- Brunch only, no evening show.Roberto Menescal and Theo Bial at Blue Note SP - bossa nova's founder, 88 years old, the last surviving performer from the 1962 Carnegie Hall concert. D-Edge NAVE from midnight. Borogodó to 3 am. The peak Saturday of the biggest week of the year.D-Edge Festival 50+ artists (Thu), Avery*Sunshine Grammy winner (Fri), Menescal (Sat). Three historic nights. 06 Plan B More today ›- The MASP is open Easter Sunday 10h–18h with five exhibitions including the Renoir show. R$85/R$42. Directly across from the Blue Note SP on Avenida Paulista.- five exhibitions at zero cost, 10h–20h, 28 °C, 40 % rain. The best free museum day of the week. The São Paulo Daily Brief has the full culture rundown. ›- Open Easter Sunday. Nocaute, Macunaíma, Sebastião Salgado. The second museum option. Metro Luz (Line 1-Blue). ›- São Paulo's traditional Asian market opens from 9h with Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Brazilian-Asian food stalls, handmade crafts, and street performers. The city's best Sunday street food destination. Metro Liberdade (Line 1-Blue). ›- Markets, banks, and government offices return to normal hours on Monday April 6. Thursday's close: Ibovespa 188,052 (+0.05%), dollar R$5.15, Brent US$109 after Trump reversed ceasefire hopes. Ormuz negotiations continue. Monday could be volatile. For full analysis, see Thursday's Brazil Morning Call. ›- Check the Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Easter Sunday picks: Quartetinho Toca Djavan at Blue Note Rio 7 pm, Bip Bip Sunday samba roda, Beco do Rato 6 pm–1 am. ›All major venues dark. Bar Brahma + Rabo di Galo open. B3 reopens.MASP Free Tuesday 10h–20h. Blue Note SP resumes evening programme. Ó do Borogodó reopens 9 pm–2 am.D-Edge Moving from midnight. Casa de Francisca full programme.Next Copom meeting. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis São Paulo nightlife guide recommends the metro for all Sunday travel. Metro runs reduced Sunday/holiday hours - check gov for today's Easter schedule. Consolação (Line 2-Green) for Blue Note SP and Paulista. Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow) for Pinheiros and the Borogodó. Sé (Line 1-Blue / Line 3-Red) for Casa de Francisca and Centro. República for Bar Brahma.Avenida Paulista closed to cars 9h–17h. Walk from Consolação to Brigadeiro. The Blue Note SP, MASP, Japan House, and Japan House restaurant are all on the route.Comfortable Easter Sunday - 26 °C, 40 % rain. Bring an umbrella. All main venues except the Largo terrace and Paulista Aberta are indoor. The Borogodó is fully sheltered.99 and Uber - Easter Sunday surge is minimal. Pinheiros to Paulista: 10–15 minutes. Sé to Pinheiros: 20–25 minutes.São Paulo on Easter Sunday is at its quietest. Paulista is well-populated during the Aberta hours. Pinheiros is residential and calm on Sunday afternoons. Sé around Casa de Francisca: stay on Quintino Bocaiúva and well-lit streets. Standard awareness after dark. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Paulista / Consolação Blue Note Brunch · MASP · Paulista Aberta · Rabo di Galo The Easter Sunday epicentre. Blue Note brunch 10–5 (free entry). MASP Renoir 10–6 (R$85). Paulista Aberta 9–5. Rabo di Galo from 7 pm. Everything on one avenue. Metro Consolação. Pinheiros Borogodó Matinée · Dinner · Neighbourhood Walk The afternoon samba circuit. Borogodó 4–9 pm (~R$20). Dinner on Mourato Coelho or Aspicuelta after the matinée. The quietest Pinheiros of the week. Metro Faria Lima. Sé / Centro Casa de Francisca Largo · Bar Brahma · Pinacoteca The historic centre. Largo terrace noon–7 pm (free). Bar Brahma 11 am–1 am (samba, no cover). Pinacoteca open. The Centro circuit at Easter quiet. Metro Sé and República. Looking Ahead Mon · Reset · Tue MASP Free · Thu D-Edge Moving Monday: dark. Bar Brahma + Rabo di Galo only. B3 reopens. Tuesday: MASP free 10h–20h. Borogodó reopens. Thursday: D-Edge Moving returns. The April programme continues after the biggest week of the year. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note SP · Brunch Music 10 am–5 pm · Free · Paulista. Ó do Borogodó · Sun 4–9 pm · ~R$20 · Pinheiros. Casa de Francisca Largo · noon–7 pm · Free · Sé. Bar Brahma Centro · 11 am–1 am. Rabo di Galo · nightly. Dark: D-Edge · Casa Salão/Porão. São Paulo nightlife Sunday April 5 2026 Easter Sunday. Tomorrow: Monday dark. B3 reopens. Tue: MASP free. Borogodó reopens.

Related: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Sunday, April 5, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Sunday, April 5, 2026 · São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 4, 2026