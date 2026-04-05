UAE Engages 10 Missiles, 50 Uavs From Iran No Fatalities Recorded On April 5

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE engaged 9 ballistic missiles, 1 cruise missile, and 50 drones from Iran on April 5, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced.

Since the start of what the authorities call "Iran's brazen attacks", the UAE air defences have engaged 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and 2,191 drones.

There were no cases of fatalities and injuries recorded in the UAE during the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces. Meanwhile, 10 civilians of various nationalities - including Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian - have also lost their lives.

The total number of injuries since the start of Iranian attacks stands at 217 injuries, from multiple nationalities including: Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The Ministry of Defence affirms that it is on high alert and readiness to address any threats and firmly counter all attempts to undermine the state's security, thereby safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national capabilities.

UAE air defences engage 18 ballistic missiles, 47 drones on April 3 UAE air defences engage 16 ballistic missiles, 42 drones on March 29 UAE engaged 13 missiles, 39 drones from Iran on March 11; 9 injuries recorded