2,709 New Companies Join Dubai Chamber Of Commerce In March

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce announced the joining of 2,709 new companies registered under its wing during March, with real estate, renting, and business accounting for 41.2 per cent of newcomers.

Businesses in the trading and services sector made up 29.5 per cent, while the construction sector ranked third with 15 per cent followed by social and personal services, at 9.3 per cent.

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Despite the regional conflict, the growing number of companies joining last month signals Dubai's resilience, with the emirate continuing to inspire confidence among the global business community, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, the president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said.

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“This underlines the strength of its dynamic business environment, which is supported by advanced infrastructure, a sophisticated regulatory framework, and agile economic policies that respond to market developments to support growth at every stage,” he added.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has an active membership of just short of 300,000 members, according to latest figures.

Earlier this year, tens of thousands of new companies joined from around the globe, with India topping the list at 18,486 members ranging from financial services to retail.

Dubai Chambers is also expanding its digital services through DC Connect, a platform that integrates a range of offerings for members, including documentations, certification, and business support services.

The move is aimed at streamlining processes and improving access to services for companies operating in the emirate.

DC Connect provides access to a comprehensive suite of digital services, including Dubai Chamber of Commerce membership services, information services, ATA carnets, mediation, document attestation, certificates of origin, and services related to Business Groups and Business Councils.

In 2025, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recorded its highest-ever annual value for members' exports and re-exports in 2025, reaching Dh356.5 billion. That same year, it supported the global expansion of 130 local companies, a 14 per cent growth compared to 2024.

It also issued 852,184 certificates of origin, achieving year-on-year growth of 7.7 per cent. The chamber also issued and received 5,960 ATA Carnets valued at Dh5.6 billion, a 11.2 per cent rise in number and 30 per cent in total value.

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