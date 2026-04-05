Betting On UAE Means Growth, Says Dubai Ruler As Country Enters World's Top 10 Exporters
The remarks came as the UAE entered the world's top 10 exporters of goods for the first time, according to the latest report by the World Trade Organisation.Recommended For You
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed noted that the UAE has climbed from 17th to 9th place in just five years.
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“Our total foreign trade reached Dh6 trillion (USD 1.6 trillion) last year, up 15 per cent from the previous year, with a trade surplus of Dh584 billion across goods and services with partners worldwide.”
Commenting on the milestone, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the achievement highlights the country's competitiveness and resilience.
“Through our network of trade relationships, we will continue to strengthen global partnerships and expand our trade footprint.”ALSO READ
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