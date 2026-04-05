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Betting On UAE Means Growth, Says Dubai Ruler As Country Enters World's Top 10 Exporters

Betting On UAE Means Growth, Says Dubai Ruler As Country Enters World's Top 10 Exporters


2026-04-05 06:34:39
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Betting on the UAE means betting on growth, prosperity, and a brighter future, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has said, underscoring confidence in the country's economic trajectory and global standing.

The remarks came as the UAE entered the world's top 10 exporters of goods for the first time, according to the latest report by the World Trade Organisation.

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In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed noted that the UAE has climbed from 17th to 9th place in just five years.

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“Our total foreign trade reached Dh6 trillion (USD 1.6 trillion) last year, up 15 per cent from the previous year, with a trade surplus of Dh584 billion across goods and services with partners worldwide.”

Commenting on the milestone, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the achievement highlights the country's competitiveness and resilience.

“Through our network of trade relationships, we will continue to strengthen global partnerships and expand our trade footprint.”

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Khaleej Times

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