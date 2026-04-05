Saudi Arabia Condemns 'Acts Of Rioting, Assaults' At UAE Embassy In Damascus

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Protests in Syria turned violent as demonstrators targeted the UAE Embassy in Damascus, prompting wide-spread condemnations and raising concerns over diplomatic security.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the rioting, assaults, and attempted vandalism directed at the UAE Embassy and the residence of its Mission Head in Damascus, describing the acts as an unacceptable attack on the national symbols of the brotherly UAE.

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The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's rejection of these attacks and of all forms of violence against diplomats, stressing the necessity of ensuring the protection of diplomats and diplomatic missions in accordance with relevant international laws and conventions.

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The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also strongly condemned the incident. In a statement on Saturday, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi emphasised the importance of Syrian authorities holding those responsible for these attacks and the disrespect shown toward UAE national symbols accountable.

The UAE on Saturday condemned what it described as "riots, acts of vandalism, and assaults" outside its embassy and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus. The UAE's foreign ministry called on Syria to uphold its obligations to secure the embassy and its staff, investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators to account.

A Syrian security official told Reuters that the incident occurred after some participants split off from a larger pro-Palestinian demonstration being held at the nearby Umayyad Square and tried to storm the embassy.

Syria's foreign ministry did not directly refer to the incident but said in a statement on Friday evening that it took a "firm and unwavering stance" against any attack on or attempt to approach embassies and diplomatic missions.

UAE strongly condemns riots, acts of vandalism against its embassy in Damascus GCC condemns riots, 'attempted property damage' against UAE embassy in Syria

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