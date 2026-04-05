Dubai Property Sales Hit Dh138.7B In Q1 As Investors Drive High-Value Deals

Dubai's real estate market maintained strong momentum in the first quarter of 2026, recording transactions worth Dh138.7 billion across 44,150 deals, underlining sustained investor confidence and resilient end-user demand despite regional geopolitical uncertainty.

The latest market data shows transaction values rose 21.2 per cent year-on-year while volumes increased 4.35 per cent, highlighting a continued shift toward higher-ticket purchases and premium residential assets.

“The market is holding firm, supported by a depth of demand driven by long-term investors and end-users who view Dubai as a strategic destination for capital,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties.

Industry analysts say the widening gap between value growth and transaction volumes reflects structural strength in pricing, supported by inflows of global capital and sustained population expansion. Average residential values reached Dh1,949 per square foot during the quarter. Off-plan apartments averaged Dh2,100 per square foot, while secondary villas commanded around Dh2,354 per square foot, signalling continued appetite for larger homes and family-centric communities.

Market activity remained concentrated in emerging residential corridors such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai South and DAMAC Islands, where affordability, infrastructure upgrades and proximity to logistics and business hubs continue to attract investors and end-users.

Property specialists note that Dubai's current growth cycle is increasingly driven by long-term capital allocation rather than speculative trading. January alone recorded property sales worth about Dh53.6 billion across more than 16,000 transactions, with the average deal size rising to roughly Dh3.3 million, signalling stronger participation from institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Off-plan properties continued to dominate market activity, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total transactions, reflecting sustained confidence in developer-led master communities and future infrastructure expansion. According to global consultancies including Knight Frank, Dubai residential prices are expected to rise by a further 8–12 per cent during 2026, although at a more moderate pace than the sharp gains recorded in previous years.

ubai's rental sector also remained robust, recording 139,439 lease transactions valued at about Dh12.2 billion in the first quarter. Rental yields across several communities continue to range between 6 and 8 per cent, among the highest globally for major gateway cities, reinforcing Dubai's appeal to yield-focused investors. Continued inflows of professionals, entrepreneurs and remote workers have supported occupancy levels across both mid-market and prime residential districts as the emirate's population approaches 3.8 million.

Analysts attribute Dubai's sustained property expansion to structural drivers including visa reforms, tax efficiency, infrastructure investment and its growing role as a regional headquarters hub for multinational companies relocating operations to the Gulf. Cash transactions continue to dominate activity, accounting for a large majority of purchases, underscoring strong liquidity and limited reliance on leverage compared with previous market cycles.

Investor demand remains geographically diversified, with buyers from India, Europe, China, Russia and across the wider Middle East continuing to account for a significant share of transactions.“Buyer engagement today is more deliberate, more informed and increasingly aligned with long-term community fundamentals,” Syed said, noting rising emphasis on developer credibility, connectivity and lifestyle infrastructure in purchase decisions.

Market specialists expect transaction values to remain elevated through the remainder of 2026 as infrastructure expansion, population growth and continued investor inflows support housing demand. While price growth is likely to moderate compared with the exceptional gains recorded between 2022 and 2025, strong fundamentals - including international capital flows, attractive rental returns and sustained economic diversification - are expected to keep Dubai's property sector on a stable upward trajectory.