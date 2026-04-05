1 Nepali, 3 Pakistanis Injured In Khor Fakkan Port Fire After Debris Incident

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A fire broke out at Khor Fakkan port on Sunday, April 5, after a debris fall due to drone interception, Sharjah's media authority announced.

The incident led to four injuries - a Nepalese national was seriously injured and transferred to the hospital for medical care and three individuals of Pakistani nationality sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The authority said response teams had reached the site and the fire is under control with cooling operations underway.

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The public has been urged not to circulate rumors and to obtain information from official sources only.

Three hours ago, the authority first announced it was dealing with an incident at the emirate's Khor Fakkan Port and would update with developments as they became available.

Almost a week ago, a drone incident targeted the administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the emirate's Central Region. No injuries were recorded during that attack.

Authorities in the UAE have repeatedly alerted residents with sirens during similar incidents and assured that booming sounds heard across the Emirates resulted from successful air defence interceptions. Relevant teams continue to monitor developments closely and are taking all necessary measures to ensure everyone's safety. The public is advised to rely only on official sources for accurate updates.

The Ministry of Defence earlier announced the UAE had engaged 9 ballistic missiles, 1 cruise missile, and 50 drones from Iran on April 5.

Since the start of what the authorities call "Iran's brazen attacks", the UAE air defences have engaged 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and 2,191 drones.

There were no cases of fatalities and injuries recorded in the UAE during the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

The attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces. Meanwhile, 10 civilians of various nationalities - including Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian - have also lost their lives.

The total number of injuries since the start of Iranian attacks stands at 217 injuries, from multiple nationalities.

UAE engages 10 missiles, 50 UAVs from Iran; no fatalities recorded on April 5 UAE deaths from Iran attacks at 11; air defences engage 15 ballistic missiles on March 26 Death toll in UAE at 7; injuries at 145 since February 28, says Ministry