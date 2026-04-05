Qatar Delivers New Batch Of Relief Aid To Displaced People In Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Through its partners, Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) provided a new aid package to displaced people in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon on Sunday, as part of its efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian support to those affected and assist impacted communities, especially during times of crises and humanitarian emergencies.

The aid package includes distributing 500 relief kits to displaced families in Sidon, within a broader program targeting a total of 40,500 families. This follows an earlier batch from which 750 families benefited in shelter centers in Beirut.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs Haneen Sayed praised the Qatari assistance to Lebanon, noting that it falls within efforts to support displaced persons, particularly those outside shelter centers, amid the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

She stressed the importance of this assistance at a time when the Lebanese government is working to expand support to displaced individuals outside official shelters.

The Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs also commended the Qatari aid delivered to both Beirut and Sidon, affirming that the Lebanese government is continuing to make sustained efforts to assist displaced people through interministerial coordination and cooperation with the international community.

For his part, manager of Qatar Charity's Lebanon office Mohammad Zahra told QNA that this is the second batch of aid provided jointly by QFFD and Qatar Charity.

He added that the first batch was distributed on Monday, benefiting 750 families across nine schools used as shelters in Beirut.

The manager of Qatar Charity's Lebanon office noted that approximately 1,000 additional relief kits are scheduled to be distributed on Tuesday in coordination with the municipality of Sidon, targeting displaced families living outside shelter centers.

Zahra pointed out that the assistance includes mattresses, blankets, hygiene kits, and food baskets, emphasizing that the goal is to reach as many displaced families as possible, given the country's difficult conditions due to the Israeli war on it.