Qatar Condemns Rapid Support Forces' Attack On Jabalain City Hospital In Sudan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday, that it considers the targeting of the hospital to be a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which aims to ensure the safety of patients and medical staff working in hospitals and to preserve health facilities in times of war, calling on the international community to take urgent action to protect civilian facilities.
The Ministry extended the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Republic of Sudan, wishing the injured a swift recovery.
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