HH The Amir Honours Rafeeq With Rawda Award For Excellence In Social Work

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani honoured Rafeeq with Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work at a function held Sunday. Chief Executive Officer of Rafeeq Abdullah Thamer Alhemaidi received the award in recognition of the company's humanitarian efforts through Rafeeq Al Khair.

This recognition marks an important milestone in Rafeeq's journey and reflects the company's continued commitment to community service, social responsibility, and initiatives that align with Qatar's values and national vision.

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Rafeeq Al Khair is a humanitarian initiative supported by Rafeeq, reflecting the company's commitment to community solidarity, social responsibility, and giving back during the holy month of Ramadan.

Since its founding six years ago, Rafeeq has grown as a homegrown Qatari platform built on service, innovation, and community connection. This recognition also stands as a shared achievement with the company's partners, drivers, customers, and the wider community, whose trust and support have played a central role in Rafeeq's journey.

Alhemaidi said:“Our ambition for Rafeeq Al Khair, and for Rafeeq as a whole, goes far beyond being merely an initiative. We aspire for Rafeeq to become a meaningful part of people's lives in giving, just as it is in serving them every day. We seek to expand our impact by supporting education for children in need and by advancing medical and healthcare initiatives, both within Qatar and beyond.

“I firmly believe that Rafeeq, as a Qatari company, will continue to stand as a true ambassador of the values and ethics of Qatari society. With every order we deliver, our customers are partners in this humanitarian impact. Rafeeq is not just a service; it is a helping hand extended from Qatar to the world.”

Rafeeq extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this achievement and reaffirms its commitment to continuing to serve the community through impactful initiatives and responsible innovation.

As the company looks ahead, Rafeeq remains focused on creating lasting value for the people it serves and strengthening its role as a Qatari platform rooted in community, purpose, and progress.

Rafeeq Rawda Award for Excellence Social Work