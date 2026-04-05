Investment Minister Reviews Achievements, Future Plans For Development, Free Zones

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh on Sunday met with officials from the Kingdom's developmental and free zones to review "key" achievements in the first quarter of 2026 and discuss plans for future expansion.

During the meeting, Abu Ghazaleh said that ongoing government efforts, in partnership with the private sector, have improved operations in the Kingdom's developmental zones, according to a Ministry's statement.

He added that these efforts have led to "tangible" progress in recent months, attracting new investments, expanding existing projects, and boosting the zones' appeal to local and international investors, reflecting a "clear" improvement in their investment environment.

The minister noted that official data and performance indicators showed an increase in the number of projects and the areas being utilised, with some zones experiencing nearly a twofold growth.

This was accompanied by improvements in infrastructure and services, streamlined procedures for investors and a more efficient and flexible business environment.

He stressed that the Ministry remains committed to improving the performance of the zones, which are considered a national priority for supporting regional development, stimulating economic activity and creating employment opportunities, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).

Abu Ghazaleh also announced the launch of a new digital platform developed by the Ministry of Investment to link the ministry with the Kingdom's developmental zones, strengthen governance, streamline data collection and improve operational efficiency and coordination.

The move represents a "significant" step towards providing accurate indicators to measure the performance of the developmental zones scientifically, based on the roles and responsibilities of their developers under relevant laws, regulations and agreements, while helping to meet investors' needs and deliver more efficient services.

He also presented the geographic browser recently introduced on the“Invest in Jordan” (Invest) website, noting that it helps investors access opportunities in the Kingdom's developmental and industrial zones, as well as across other sectors, through digital tools designed to support investment decisions.

Representatives from the Kingdom's developmental zones highlighted the importance of ongoing communication with the Ministry of Investment, noting that it has strengthened the zones' performance and outcomes, while promoting economic growth and supporting local community development across the governorates through increased investment, according to the Ministry's statement.