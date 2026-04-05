Predictioncircle Brings Prediction Market Intelligence To General Audiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform translates live odds from Polymarket, Kalshi, PredictIt, and Manifold into clear, human-readable insights







New York City, NY, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prediction markets have become one of the most reliable forecasting tools available today. In 2025 alone, over $63 billion in volume traded across major platforms, and outlets including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and CNBC now cite market odds alongside traditional polls when covering elections, economic decisions, and global events. The signal is real. The problem is that most people have no idea how to read it.

PredictionCircle was built to close that gap.

The platform aggregates live data from four major prediction market platforms and turns raw probabilities into clear, structured intelligence. Every market page on PredictionCircle combines current odds, trading volume, participation data, relevant news, and a plain-English summary of what the market is actually saying.

Prediction Markets Hit the Mainstream

The launch arrives at a turning point for the industry. Since late 2025, DraftKings, FanDuel, Truth Social, Robinhood, and Fanatics have all launched or announced prediction market products, bringing the category to tens of millions of new users for the first time. Polymarket's implied probabilities tracked the 2024 US presidential election more closely than any major polling aggregator in the final weeks of the campaign, and the Iowa Electronic Markets, running since 1988, have beaten national polls in 74% of head-to-head comparisons across 964 polls.

The platforms are multiplying. What has been missing is an independent layer that helps everyday audiences actually understand what these markets are saying.

Turning Numbers Into a Full Picture

Most prediction market platforms show a probability and stop there. A 67% contract tells you a number, but not whether that number has been rising or falling, who is behind it, or what moved it this morning.

PredictionCircle adds context at every level. The platform introduces a proprietary signal called Crowd vs. Money, which separates two things that headline odds collapse into one: how many participants are backing an outcome, and how much capital is actually committed behind it. When those two diverge, it often reveals something the probability alone does not show.

Data refreshes every five minutes. Markets are tracked across politics, economics, cryptocurrency, sports, geopolitics, and global events.

Built for the Outer Circle

Prediction markets have historically been tools for traders. PredictionCircle is built for everyone else: the curious majority who follow politics, sports, and economics, and who want to understand what the collective judgment of informed participants is actually saying, without needing a trading background to get there.

"Prediction markets are one of the clearest signals of what people actually believe will happen," said a co-founder of PredictionCircle. "But the data has been locked behind complex interfaces and built for traders. We built PredictionCircle to make that signal readable for anyone."

The platform's roadmap includes a Daily Prediction Brief delivering the largest probability shifts each morning, AI-powered Smart Insights that explain what is driving odds movements, and per-event discussion boards where market data is part of the conversation context.

Transparent by Design

PredictionCircle does not operate prediction markets or facilitate trading. The platform aggregates publicly available data from Polymarket, Kalshi, PredictIt, and Manifold, and has independently reviewed and scored each platform on liquidity, fees, resolution integrity, and accessibility before inclusion.

All content on PredictionCircle is informational only. Market odds reflect collective sentiment, not financial advice.

About PredictionCircle

PredictionCircle is a prediction market intelligence platform that translates live odds, price movements, and market signals into clear, human-readable insights. The platform aggregates real-time data across major prediction market platforms and helps general audiences understand what the crowd and the money think will happen next. PredictionCircle is free, editorially independent, and does not accept bets or route trades.

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