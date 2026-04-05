Swiss Avalanches Claim Two More Lives
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Snowboarder nach Lawinenniedergang bei Rüschegg BE tot geborgen
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Read more: Snowboarder nach Lawinenniedergang bei Rüschegg BE tot geb
A 41-year-old man died in an avalanche in Sangernboden in canton Bern on Friday.
The snowboarder was descending towards the Gantrischhütte when a snow slab broke loose on the north-east side of the Bürgle. The man was swept away by the avalanche and buried.More More Avalanches have claimed 15 lives in Switzerland this winter
This content was published on Mar 31, 2026 This winter significantly more people than usual have been buried by avalanches in the Swiss mountains.Read more: Avalanches have claimed 15 lives in Switzerland this w
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