Swiss Avalanches Claim Two More Lives

A 41-year-old man died in an avalanche in Sangernboden in canton Bern on Friday.

The snowboarder was descending towards the Gantrischhütte when a snow slab broke loose on the north-east side of the Bürgle. The man was swept away by the avalanche and buried.

This content was published on Mar 31, 2026 This winter significantly more people than usual have been buried by avalanches in the Swiss mountains.