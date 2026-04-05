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Swiss Avalanches Claim Two More Lives

Swiss Avalanches Claim Two More Lives


2026-04-05 03:14:59
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Avalanches in Switzerland have claimed three lives over the Easter weekend. A mountaineer, a snowboarder and a skiier have been killed. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss avalanches claim two more lives This content was published on April 5, 2026 - 10:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Snowboarder nach Lawinenniedergang bei Rüschegg BE tot geborgen Original Read more: Snowboarder nach Lawinenniedergang bei Rüschegg BE tot geb

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A 41-year-old man died in an avalanche in Sangernboden in canton Bern on Friday.

The snowboarder was descending towards the Gantrischhütte when a snow slab broke loose on the north-east side of the Bürgle. The man was swept away by the avalanche and buried.

More More Avalanches have claimed 15 lives in Switzerland this winter

This content was published on Mar 31, 2026 This winter significantly more people than usual have been buried by avalanches in the Swiss mountains.

Read more: Avalanches have claimed 15 lives in Switzerland this w

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