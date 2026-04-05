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MOCI Launches Five New Intellectual Property E-Services
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) announced the launch of five new e-services in the field of intellectual property, bringing the total number of e-services offered to seven. This initiative is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts in digital transformation, streamlining procedures, expediting transactions, and enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries a post on X, the Ministry indicated that the new services include, application for the registration of a copyright and neighboring rights deposit certificate; application for a 'to whom it may concern' certificate; application for the issuance of a copyright and neighboring rights certificate; application for amendment of copyright and neighboring rights registration; and application for waiver of a copyright and neighboring rights deposit certificate Ministry noted that the beneficiaries of copyright include poets, researchers, authors of literary works and screenplays, composers and music arrangers, artists, designers and architects, and computer software and application developers, the beneficiaries of neighboring rights include performing artists (singers, actors and musicians), producers of sound recordings, and radio and television broadcasting organizations.
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