Private Sector Plays Key Role In Knowledge-Based Economy, Innovation

Experts and entrepreneurs in Qatar have underscored the private sector's vital role in advancing scientific research and innovation, noting how Qatar National Vision 2030 has repositioned businesses as key partners in building a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

They noted that the country has established an integrated strategic framework that encourages companies to adopt advanced technologies and deepen collaboration with universities and research centres.

Such framework, combined with a supportive investment climate, advanced digital infrastructure, and flexible economic legislation, has strengthened the ability of both startups and large firms to engage in research and development and transform ideas into value-added products and services.

Hamad al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu Group, said the national vision has gone beyond supporting traditional business sectors to building“an integrated ecosystem that fosters innovation and enables startups and entrepreneurs to become active contributors to development.”

He pointed out that innovation has been central to Snoonu's journey from the outset.“Innovation has been a core pillar since our founding, as we worked to deliver smart logistics and e-commerce solutions powered by modern technology while continuously enhancing user experience to meet market expectations,” he said.

Al-Hajri added that this progress would not have been possible without a supportive environment, including robust digital infrastructure and flexible regulations.

However, he noted the challenges involved, particularly the high cost of research and development and the need to accelerate innovation.“This makes it essential to strengthen financing tools, expand incubation and acceleration programmes, and better connect entrepreneurs with research centers and universities,” he noted, while stressing the significant opportunities in e-commerce, digital services, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Hamad Hadid, co-founder and CEO of Cytomate Cybersecurity, described Qatar's vision as“a pivotal turning point” in the country's economic trajectory.“It established a comprehensive strategic framework that has directly encouraged businesses to adopt a more active role in research, development, and innovation, enhancing the economy's ability to keep pace with global transformations,” he said.

Hadid stressed that there is a growing trend among companies investing in advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics, and advanced computing, not just to improve operational efficiency but rather to develop competitive products and services. He credited Qatar's strong infrastructure, free zones, and investments in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for creating a fertile business environment, but stressed that“success ultimately depends on initiative.”

Engineer Nayef al-Ibrahim, founding partner and CEO of Ibtechar, said the current phase presents an opportunity to redefine the private sector's role beyond profit-making.“Companies should be seen as active partners in knowledge creation and the development of innovative solutions that drive economic growth,” he said, stressing that innovation is now a necessity in a knowledge-based global economy.

He lauded Qatar's success in building a supportive ecosystem through investments in technology infrastructure, free zones, and business incubators, alongside initiatives to strengthen collaboration between the private sector and academic institutions.“These efforts have enabled companies to turn innovations into commercial products based on national intellectual property,” he noted, calling for stronger public-private partnerships based on knowledge-sharing and risk-sharing, particularly to support small and medium-sized enterprises.